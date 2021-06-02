Sliven Red

Google 2021 年 6 月 2 日搜尋引擎廣泛核心演算法更新正式推出

Sliven Red
Sliven Red
  • Save
Google 2021 年 6 月 2 日搜尋引擎廣泛核心演算法更新正式推出 broad core algorithm broad core algorithm google google seo seo whoop seo whoop seo
Download color palette

Google 已經在昨天 2021 年 6 月 2 日正式發表了廣泛核心演算法更新（Broad Core Algorithm），除此之外，Google 也同時表示，還會有另外一個新的核心演算法會在下個月（7月）推出更新，因此接下來我們就可以來看看此次 6 月核心演算法更新的重點，以及先行掌握一下即將到來的 7 月核心演算法的預計更改項目。
繼續閱讀：https://seo.whoops.com.tw/google-broad-core-algorithm-update-2021-june/

Sliven Red
Sliven Red

More by Sliven Red

View profile
    • Like