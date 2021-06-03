Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Wahyu Rizfi

Animal Logo Collection

Wahyu Rizfi

Animal Logo Collection vector instagram gradient fire humming bird griffin bear eagle dolphin animal logo design animal logo modern logo logo design logo design
Hi everyone !!!
Today I wanna share my animal logo collection and some of them have been posted on my instagram page. Please kindly check on it for more detail.

Instagram : instagram.com/rizfiwahyu

The logo is available to purchase, please let me know if you want to have it exclusively and do not forget to press "L" if you love it.

See you on the next chapter yall




