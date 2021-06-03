Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Turbologo

Medical Logo with Cross & Bag | Turbologo

Turbologo
Turbologo
  • Save
Medical Logo with Cross & Bag | Turbologo doctors cross app health medicine bag medical care medical logo medical app medical doctor app doctor abstract logo branding vector illustration design logo logo design brand design

Medical Logo with Cross & Bag | Turbologo

Price
$16
Buy now
Available on turbologo.com
Good for sale
Medical Logo with Cross & Bag | Turbologo
Download color palette

Medical Logo with Cross & Bag | Turbologo

Price
$16
Buy now
Available on turbologo.com
Good for sale
Medical Logo with Cross & Bag | Turbologo

Medical Logo with Cross & Bag is great if you're working in App, Health, Medical industries. Use this template to create a logo for your business or team. Create a logo based on this template with a turbologo.com logo maker.

Turbologo
Turbologo
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Turbologo

View profile
    • Like