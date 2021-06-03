CHENNAI STORIES : PART 4

Trending designs to inspire you
As obvious as it sounds my internship was during the summers, and Chennai might not be your first pick when it comes to the soaring heat & humidity.
Sometimes the heat used to catch up so bad I used to skip meals to stay light.
That's what leads to me to this depiction today , just one hard working mother working her day off in the same heat selling the best coconut water I've ever had. So good that just one would not suffice at times.