Athena Lenormand - Brand Identity - Cover Design

digital art cover art marbling liquify artwork minimalist logo minimal brand design identity logomark logo branding
Cover Design.
A commission I worked on. She deals with reading tarot and Lenormand & wanted something simple & eye-catching.

We decided on using an owl to showcase wisdom which is widely used in occult circles.

