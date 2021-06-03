Athena Lenormand - Brand Identity - Cover Design

Cover Design.

.

.

.

A commission I worked on. She deals with reading tarot and Lenormand & wanted something simple & eye-catching.

We decided on using an owl to showcase wisdom which is widely used in occult circles.

---

My Website

http://debthedesigner.com

Behance

https://www.behance.net/debthedesigner

Instagram -

https://www.instagram.com/deb.thedesigner/

---