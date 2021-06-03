Product Designer at Voot

We at Viacom18 are hiring Product Designers for our premium video-on-demand platform, Voot.

This is a great opportunity for those who has been around for 5-7 years and wish to build awesome products in the entertainment space. We do not want to define boundaries so a mix of UX and UI is desired; those who will enjoy being a part of end-to-end design process.

Apply here --> https://lnkd.in/dYm2hX4

More details here --> https://bit.ly/3fL11u7

If may no be you, but someone in your network might be interested. Consider sharing this for a wider reach