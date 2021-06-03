Product Designer at Voot

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We at Viacom18 are hiring Product Designers for our premium video-on-demand platform, Voot.
This is a great opportunity for those who has been around for 5-7 years and wish to build awesome products in the entertainment space. We do not want to define boundaries so a mix of UX and UI is desired; those who will enjoy being a part of end-to-end design process.
Apply here --> https://lnkd.in/dYm2hX4
More details here --> https://bit.ly/3fL11u7
If may no be you, but someone in your network might be interested. Consider sharing this for a wider reach