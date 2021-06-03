Kiri Schwiet

Nest Builders Real Estate Group - Unchosen Color Scheme

Nest Builders Real Estate Group - Unchosen Color Scheme builders twigs brand identity birds nest nest lettering realtor logo realtor real estate logo realestate branding logodesign logotype logo
Nest Builders Realty Group was looking for a logo with personality and sophistication to appeal to higher-end homemakers and relocators to the Houston area. The client ended up going a different route with the color scheme, but this blue sits close to home and was what I had initially envisioned.

