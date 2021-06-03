Manoj 🇮🇳

Omantara - Meditation & Mindfulness App

Manoj 🇮🇳
Manoj 🇮🇳
  • Save
Omantara - Meditation & Mindfulness App sounds naturesounds sleep app nature relaxing calm happiness health app yoga yoga app mindfullness mindfulness meditation
Download color palette

Hello you awesome creatives!

Omantara is brand of meditation / mindfulness
especially designed to live a healthier, happier, more
well-rested life in just a few minutes a day
The goal of the project was to design an app that
reflects calming, uplifting, powerful, joyful, intriguing
and simplicity in every element.

The name “Omantara” means om + antara .
The word signifies the essence of the ultimate reality,
consciousness or Atman (soul, self within).

What do you think of it? Let me know in the comment section :)

Check Full Presentation Here:

Check my other interesting work on:
Behance | Medium

Manoj 🇮🇳
Manoj 🇮🇳

More by Manoj 🇮🇳

View profile
    • Like