Omantara - Meditation & Mindfulness App

Hello you awesome creatives!

Omantara is brand of meditation / mindfulness

especially designed to live a healthier, happier, more

well-rested life in just a few minutes a day

The goal of the project was to design an app that

reflects calming, uplifting, powerful, joyful, intriguing

and simplicity in every element.

The name “Omantara” means om + antara .

The word signifies the essence of the ultimate reality,

consciousness or Atman (soul, self within).

What do you think of it? Let me know in the comment section :)

Check Full Presentation Here:

Check my other interesting work on:

Behance | Medium