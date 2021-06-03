Omantara - Meditation & Mindfulness App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello you awesome creatives!
Omantara is brand of meditation / mindfulness
especially designed to live a healthier, happier, more
well-rested life in just a few minutes a day
The goal of the project was to design an app that
reflects calming, uplifting, powerful, joyful, intriguing
and simplicity in every element.
The name “Omantara” means om + antara .
The word signifies the essence of the ultimate reality,
consciousness or Atman (soul, self within).
What do you think of it? Let me know in the comment section :)
