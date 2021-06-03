Azwage

Quasar Logo

Rocketship logo design for space company
Day 1 of the 30-day logo challenge!

Today's logo prompt: Rocketship Logo

We were tasked with creating a rocket logo for a space company. Initially couldn't decide on an orientation but went with the horizontal font placement for the final design.

Let me know your thoughts on the logo? Excited to hear the feedback as we go day by day through the logo challenge. Follow us to see what we have in store.

