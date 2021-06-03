Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Crafttor Studio

Today’s New Normal

Crafttor Studio
Crafttor Studio
  • Save
Today’s New Normal talk chat online new normal human friends crafttor mobile character freebie vector illustration pandemic
Download color palette

Today’s New Normal
Pandemic hits badly but there are always better way outs to cure.
A new meaningful story through our beautiful illustration.

Download now & give your product an awesome look from https://crafttor.com
Also, you can install our Figma plugin: https://www.figma.com/community/plugin/902086023682633830/Crafttor

Sketch Plugin: https://crafttor.com/sketch

Crafttor Studio
Crafttor Studio

More by Crafttor Studio

View profile
    • Like