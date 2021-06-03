Appsinvo

Appsinvo - Features Introduced in the Google Flutter 2.2

Appsinvo
Appsinvo
  • Save
Appsinvo - Features Introduced in the Google Flutter 2.2
Download color palette

Recently, Google announced Flutter 2.2 the latest version of their cross-platform app development framework at the google I/O event. And it has exciting updates like android charged components, iOS performance updates to desktop and Dev tools, and many more.
Follow Us on
Appsinvo | Behance | Facebook | Instagram  | Linkedin | Dribbble | Twitter | Tumblr | Pinterest | Flickr

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
Appsinvo
Appsinvo

More by Appsinvo

View profile
    • Like