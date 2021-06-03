Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jackie Kao

Instagram Stories Templates | Health-Ade Kombucha

Jackie Kao
Jackie Kao
Instagram Stories Templates | Health-Ade Kombucha instagram stories stories social media layout design photography branding graphics social typography beverage fruits colorful bubbly gradients texture
Instagram story templates created for the social media team at Health-Ade. I explored various layouts with the brand's new color palette, stippled gradients, macro liquid textures, gut-gaze photography, typography, and graphic elements.

Jackie Kao
Jackie Kao
Visual designer & graphic artist
