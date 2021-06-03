Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dharmesh Nayak
Zomato

Zomato Nutrition

Dharmesh Nayak
Zomato
Dharmesh Nayak for Zomato
Zomato Nutrition app mobile ux ui design marketplace nutraceutical supplement healthcare fitness healthy health nutrition
Introducing Zomato Nutrition!
Complete range of health and fitness supplements for a fit and healthy you, made by Zomato. ⚡️

All products have heavily research-backed ingredients and the same is communicated on the product details page with ingredients and associated research being one of the primary highlights.  

Try out Zomato Nutrition on your mobile and share your feedback.

Zomato
Zomato

