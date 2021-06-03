Gitaadi
Serrow

Cede Bank - Track Your Spending

Gitaadi
Serrow
Gitaadi for Serrow
Hire Us
  • Save
Cede Bank - Track Your Spending finance app mobile app analytic insurance ux blue clean ios ui
Download color palette

Another exploration for digital bank app. Feel free to drop any feedbacks 🙌

I hope you'll like it, don't forget to check out the attachment for full pixels, and show some ❤️ love!

Your feedback and appreciation are always welcome.

---------
✉️ Available for your long term or short term partnership 👋🏻 afl@serrow.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 3, 2021
Serrow
Serrow
We're Creating Effective Online Experiences
Hire Us

More by Serrow

View profile
    • Like