Winfield Script - Classic Typeface

Winfield Script is a classic handwritten typeface. Insprired by mid-century advertisements and logotypes, this font gives any project a happy vibe. The typeface was drawn and created by Måns Grebäck in 2019.

It contains a wide range of characters and supports a majority of Latin-based languages. Winfield Script also contain multiple stylistic alternate letters and ligatures.

GET IT NOW

https://crmrkt.com/VKB1GG