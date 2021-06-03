Winfield Script - Classic Typeface

Trending designs to inspire you
Winfield Script is a classic handwritten typeface. Insprired by mid-century advertisements and logotypes, this font gives any project a happy vibe. The typeface was drawn and created by Måns Grebäck in 2019.
It contains a wide range of characters and supports a majority of Latin-based languages. Winfield Script also contain multiple stylistic alternate letters and ligatures.
GET IT NOW
https://crmrkt.com/VKB1GG