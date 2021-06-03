Ederson - Classic Script Font

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Ederson is a classic logotype script. This high-quality typeface is drawn by Måns Grebäck in 2018 and gives any project a vintage touch. It also comes with an additional decorative style containing swashes, swirls and ornamental capitals. These used together with the original font gives it a true customized look.
The font is packed with all symbols you would ever need. This in addition to support for all major Latin-based languages.
GET IT NOW
https://crmrkt.com/kP0Kpg