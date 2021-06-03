Daniyal Pirzada

Ederson - Classic Script Font

Ederson - Classic Script Font logo vector typography branding graphic design animation minimal design illustrator illustration
Ederson is a classic logotype script. This high-quality typeface is drawn by Måns Grebäck in 2018 and gives any project a vintage touch. It also comes with an additional decorative style containing swashes, swirls and ornamental capitals. These used together with the original font gives it a true customized look.

The font is packed with all symbols you would ever need. This in addition to support for all major Latin-based languages.

GET IT NOW
https://crmrkt.com/kP0Kpg

