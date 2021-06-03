Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Madhu Mia

Figos Restaurant Website Desgin UI

Madhu Mia
Madhu Mia
Hire Me
  • Save
Figos Restaurant Website Desgin UI ios app online food delivery table booking food ordering madhu mia dark mode 3d illustrations dashboard food menu fast food pizza popular shot food landing page uiux resturant restaurant website restaurant app food web food app
Figos Restaurant Website Desgin UI ios app online food delivery table booking food ordering madhu mia dark mode 3d illustrations dashboard food menu fast food pizza popular shot food landing page uiux resturant restaurant website restaurant app food web food app
Download color palette
  1. food website.png
  2. styleguide.png

Hi Guys 🔥 !

This is my Exploration for Restaurant Web landing page design Exploration. Please have a look and let me know your Feedback in comment section?

Don't forget to Like ❤️ it :)
Thank you !!
-------------------
Make your project more awesome! 😍

✉️ Connect with me :
info.madhu786@gmail.com
skype: madhu.mia
WhatsApp: +8801867204649

Madhu Mia
Madhu Mia
I`m UI/UX & Product Designer. Open for hire!
Hire Me

More by Madhu Mia

View profile
    • Like