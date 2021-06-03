Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Herdetya Priambodo ✱
Plainthing Studio

Neuro - Multipurpose Dashboard

Herdetya Priambodo ✱
Plainthing Studio
Herdetya Priambodo ✱ for Plainthing Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Neuro - Multipurpose Dashboard stats graph uiux chart analytic data isometric 3d illustrations product interface admin dashboard
Neuro - Multipurpose Dashboard stats graph uiux chart analytic data isometric 3d illustrations product interface admin dashboard
Download color palette
  1. Shoot dashboard.png
  2. Shoot dashboard 2.png

Hi Folks!

Today I create some exploration of the Multipurpose Dashboard Design. I use bold Clean colors and I also use a 3d Illustrations from the @suasanadsgn icon from @piqodesign

What do you think? Please let me know in the comment section!

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow @Plainthing Studio
dribbble account to get lots of awesome illustrations and animations
-----------------------
Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to plainthingstudio@gmail.com

Plainthing.studio | Vicolo | UI8 | Youtube | Behance

Plainthing Studio
Plainthing Studio
Beautiful design meets animation, exclusive on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Plainthing Studio

View profile
    • Like