Neuro - Multipurpose Dashboard

Hi Folks!

Today I create some exploration of the Multipurpose Dashboard Design. I use bold Clean colors and I also use a 3d Illustrations from the @suasanadsgn icon from @piqodesign

What do you think? Please let me know in the comment section!

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow @Plainthing Studio

dribbble account to get lots of awesome illustrations and animations

-----------------------

Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to plainthingstudio@gmail.com

Plainthing.studio | Vicolo | UI8 | Youtube | Behance