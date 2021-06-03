Charan

Confirm

Charan
Charan
  • Save
Confirm confirm illustration product design web figma ui interaction design ux design dailyui
Download color palette

Designed a Confirmation Screen in the concept of Speech booking app. When a UI requests confirmation from a user, it asks if they want to proceed with the action they just took. It may be paired with a warning or critical information related to that action. in my POV can call its as a Decision maker for next move.

Charan
Charan

More by Charan

View profile
    • Like