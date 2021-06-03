Heather Hughes

Dream homes and items - Alphabet 2021

Dream homes and items - Alphabet 2021 decor design pastel buildings typogaphy prop design architecture visual development cartoon procreate illustration alphabet 26daysoftype
This is a bit late, but here is my contribution to this year's 36 Days of Type. This is inspired by all of the architecture that I love as well as the dream home items that would go inside with it. All created on procreate.

