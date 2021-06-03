Aditya Dhotre

Design warm up :: 10 - Social Share

Design warm up :: 10 - Social Share productdesign ui pet project 100daychallenge aditya dhotre adidhotre share music app music player dailyui 010 dailyui dailyuichallenge daily ui social sharing
To keep my dribbble profile active, I started doing these design warm-up, there are times as the designer sometimes I feel continuous warm-up is necessary to the creative muscles brink and healthy.

Warm-ups go very well with design thinking because they support many of its attributes, such as being curious and having an open mindset as well as being mindful of and collaborating with other people. 

https://adidhotre.com/

Independent Designer from Madras.

