Medical app minimal ux ui design app
Hello folks,
Hope you all are doing good.
I would love to share my work of Maternity app User Interface design. The mobile app is designed to make the experience as easy, eco friendly and delightful as possible. I always focused on creating a minimalistic, clean and user-friendly design.
Please have a look and share your feedback and review.
Posted on Jun 3, 2021
