Free Ornamental Business Card Template V2 features an amazing, decent and innovative look for those who prefer a touch of creativity. It comes in PSD format with built-in smart object feature in CMYK color mode at 300 DPI resolution with fully customization, which help the designers to easily edit business card design according to their taste. You can this template for magazine, photography, artist, designer, freelancers, corporate, professional branding, advertising, graphic design, travel, personal branding, décor, fashion, lifestyle & countless more.

------------------------------------------------------------

FREE DOWNLOAD ON CREATIVETACOS.COM

------------------------------------------------------------

Find Us On ↓

OUR WEBSITE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER