Geeta Sadashivan

Guerilla Gardening A-Z Series

Geeta Sadashivan
Geeta Sadashivan
  • Save
Guerilla Gardening A-Z Series illustration picture book editorial design design
Download color palette

The difference between gardening and yard work is not clear-cut. However, guerilla gardening does involve yard work such as weeding and clearing of debris as well as cutting down overgrown plants.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 3, 2021
Geeta Sadashivan
Geeta Sadashivan

More by Geeta Sadashivan

View profile
    • Like