Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Free Sober Business Card Template V4 has a decent, simple and minimalist design that can be changed depending on the owner’s taste in PSD format with built-in smart object feature in CMYK color mode at 300 DPI resolution with fully customization, which help the designers to easily edit business card design according to their taste. You can this template for magazine, photography, artist, designer, freelancers, corporate, professional branding, advertising, graphic design, travel, personal branding, décor, fashion, lifestyle & countless more.
------------------------------------------------------------
FREE DOWNLOAD ON CREATIVETACOS.COM
------------------------------------------------------------
Find Us On ↓
OUR WEBSITE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER