Xbox App Concept

Xbox App Concept figma gaming xbox dailyuichallenge ux concept app
Day #3 of 30
This is part of the 30-day 'Daily UI Challenge' that I took part to test my skillset in the ocean of user-experience and user-interface designs. I took the help of Sharpen Design Challenge generator for ideas.

This is the third shot of the UI challenge and the task was to create an application for Xbox. I thought of creating an all-in-one application with features like store, social, messaging etc.

Like it? Press L and leave a comment down below. Feedbacks are most appreciated.

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
In the business of designing positive UX and I like grids!
