Siren

Siren fairytale branding ui graphic illustration design
Ten fingers clasped, starting your night game from this moment on

Listening to her beautiful and euphemistic voice, he obeyed the instinct of love

Enjoy yourself

Until the thick emotion rose in the clouds and mist, and the moon was the bed

Until both of them sink into the Aegean Sea and fall with the stars.

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
