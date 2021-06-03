Trending designs to inspire you
Anitya is a beautiful fancy font. This font has a modern and unique font feel, there is more feminine style too.
Anitya is perfect for is perfect for logotype creation, lettering compositions, wedding invitations, fashion projects, book design cover, magazines typography, cards, packagings, posters, branding and more.
This font is also support multi language.
In Zip Package :
– Anitya otf
– Anitya ttf
– Anitya woff
Comes with feature :
– Uppercase
– Lowercase
– Alternate
– Number, Punctuation And Symbols
– Multilanguage Support.
If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a message.
Happy Creating!
Thanks!
PutraCetol Design Studio
