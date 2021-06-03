Sustainabe Tourism Website Exploration

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Quick exploration of a landing page for an NGO promoting sustainable tourism education to the hospitality industry.
The issues I see with websites of nonprofits is that they tend to clutter a lot of written content in the homepage. First time users will feel overwhelmed. These websites also don't have a clear call to action.
I'm thinking of creating a resource to help nonprofits with their digital strategy through a great landing page, social media and analytics. Comment if you'd be interested in that!
Let me know what you think about the layout!
---
Available for UI/UX design, website design and MVP prototyping.
Shoot me a message at jfs.urbano@gmail.com if you want to work on a project together!