Sustainabe Tourism Website Exploration

Quick exploration of a landing page for an NGO promoting sustainable tourism education to the hospitality industry.

The issues I see with websites of nonprofits is that they tend to clutter a lot of written content in the homepage. First time users will feel overwhelmed. These websites also don't have a clear call to action.

I'm thinking of creating a resource to help nonprofits with their digital strategy through a great landing page, social media and analytics. Comment if you'd be interested in that!

Let me know what you think about the layout!

---

Available for UI/UX design, website design and MVP prototyping.

Shoot me a message at jfs.urbano@gmail.com if you want to work on a project together!