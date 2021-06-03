Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Pandu Pangestu

Chuakzza - Pizza Website

Pandu Pangestu
Pandu Pangestu
  • Save
Chuakzza - Pizza Website website design web designer figma prototype logos pizza web pizza app pizza web design webdesign logo uiux website web illustration graphic design uxdesign design branding app
Download color palette

Hi Folks! ✨

Today i make a Chuakzza - Pizza Website Exploration. I hope your enjoy this design :). Feel free for feedback.

Photo : Freepik

available for new project, let's talk with me pandupangestu0711@gmail.com

Pandu Pangestu
Pandu Pangestu

More by Pandu Pangestu

View profile
    • Like