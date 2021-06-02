Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kriss Patel

Lyncwork landing page redesign concept

Kriss Patel
Kriss Patel
  • Save
Lyncwork landing page redesign concept redesign concept saas landing page saas design ecommerce landingpage webdesign uidesign ui design
Download color palette

Here's my try at redesigning the Lyncwork landing page. Even though the current design is really good, I tried to go a little modern with a 3D illustration. Let me know what you'll think of it.

Kriss Patel
Kriss Patel

More by Kriss Patel

View profile
    • Like