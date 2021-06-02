Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ruthvik M

Onboarding clean illustration branding typography animation minimal app ux ui design
I have come up with an digital product -personalized finance app onboarding design. The design helps users by clearly specifying the onboarding process making them comfortable understanding the working of application and making it easy to use.
One of the inspiration from dribbble.

Posted on Jun 2, 2021
