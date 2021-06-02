SPA - Data Plan Provider App

Hi, Everyone ️ Results of yesterday's UI Design Improvement..

I have an idea, but in terms of colors and fonts I'm still having a hard time, why is the color on my laptop screen so good, but when I export everything changes, and maybe something looks different on each device.

There's no title for my UI design yet, because this is the second time I've practiced it, or you could say I'm still improving one UI, I don't want to make it with another theme first.

This is the user interface (UI) design of an internet provider application such as (MyTelkomsel etc.) but my idea is that the application works with a Single Page Applications (SPA) system.

Thank you, please give criticism and suggestions.. ️