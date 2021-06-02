Prashanth Yadav

Huge Survey®: All Projects Page

Prashanth Yadav
Prashanth Yadav
Hire Me
  • Save
Huge Survey®: All Projects Page survey app minimal ui dashboard ui create project card design
Huge Survey®: All Projects Page survey app minimal ui dashboard ui create project card design
Huge Survey®: All Projects Page survey app minimal ui dashboard ui create project card design
Huge Survey®: All Projects Page survey app minimal ui dashboard ui create project card design
Huge Survey®: All Projects Page survey app minimal ui dashboard ui create project card design
Download color palette
  1. f-1.jpg
  2. f-2.jpg
  3. f-3.jpg
  4. Main.png
  5. Main-2.png

Hey Dribbblers! 👋

Here is another shot from The Huge Survey® project. Check the design and please provide feedback.

Cheers!
Prashanth

ps: Check out the hi-res files attached below.
--
Follow me on Twitter | Medium

Main-2.png
700 KB
Download
Main.png
700 KB
Download
View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2021
Prashanth Yadav
Prashanth Yadav
Designing solutions for better world.
Hire Me

More by Prashanth Yadav

View profile
    • Like