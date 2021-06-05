Normform

0096 postmodern modernism daily art forms colors print geometry midcentury illustration minimal modern poster design freebie artwork pattern geometric abstract vector
Geometric vector seamless pattern design in Late Modern aesthetics made with simple triangles, semicircles shapes and forms.

The artwork image is available for free for personal and commercial use on our website: https://normform.art/0096

