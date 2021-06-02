Ariq Ibrahim
One Week Wonders

Panen - Cryptocurrency Landing Page

Ariq Ibrahim
One Week Wonders
Ariq Ibrahim for One Week Wonders
Hire Us
  • Save
Panen - Cryptocurrency Landing Page elegant clean nfts nft donation black dark theme dark mode dark chart wallet crypto exchange cryptocurrency crypto wallet crypto minimalist flat design exploration ux ui
Panen - Cryptocurrency Landing Page elegant clean nfts nft donation black dark theme dark mode dark chart wallet crypto exchange cryptocurrency crypto wallet crypto minimalist flat design exploration ux ui
Panen - Cryptocurrency Landing Page elegant clean nfts nft donation black dark theme dark mode dark chart wallet crypto exchange cryptocurrency crypto wallet crypto minimalist flat design exploration ux ui
Panen - Cryptocurrency Landing Page elegant clean nfts nft donation black dark theme dark mode dark chart wallet crypto exchange cryptocurrency crypto wallet crypto minimalist flat design exploration ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Preview 1.png
  2. Preview 2.png
  3. Preview 3.png
  4. Preview 4.png

Hello everyone! this time I'm exploring cryptocurrency, this website is suitable for millennials who want to start investing in cryptocurrency. On this website there is a donation feature intended for people in need, while investing while increasing the reward by helping people who need kindness from us.

What do you think? Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks!

----------------

Make your project even cooler!
owwstudio@gmail.com

Check us out:
Instagram | Behance | Shop at UI8

One Week Wonders
One Week Wonders
Hire Us

More by One Week Wonders

View profile
    • Like