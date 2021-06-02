Jon Yablonski

Cognitive Bias and the Design Process

Jon Yablonski
Jon Yablonski
  • Save
Cognitive Bias and the Design Process ux psychology design
Download color palette

Cover image for a new post on how designers can cultivate awareness of when and how cognitive bias can be introduced into the design process and influence design decisions: https://jonyablonski.com/articles/2021/cognitive-bias-and-the-design-process/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2021
Jon Yablonski
Jon Yablonski

More by Jon Yablonski

View profile
    • Like