CarbonMail - The email inbox cleaning app

Hello Dribbblers! 🏀

---

For this shot, I used a colour palette with a cool hue to represent integrity and trust for an app concept that would need to access user's email inbox.

In the design, I applied subtle gradients and desaturation to produce a calm feeling. I've also continued with the 8pt grid system to help establish a clean hierarchy.

Stay safe everyone! Hit the "L" or drop some feedback below ☺️

---

Assets: Grape Illustrations Pack - DrawKit

Colour palette inspiration: @ui.sergio

—-

Follow me:

UXFolio | LinkedIn