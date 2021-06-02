Maureen T'O

CarbonMail - The email inbox cleaning app

CarbonMail - The email inbox cleaning app ui adobexd mobile-app-design carbon-footprint email
Hello Dribbblers! 🏀

For this shot, I used a colour palette with a cool hue to represent integrity and trust for an app concept that would need to access user's email inbox.

In the design, I applied subtle gradients and desaturation to produce a calm feeling. I've also continued with the 8pt grid system to help establish a clean hierarchy.

Stay safe everyone! Hit the "L" or drop some feedback below ☺️

Assets: Grape Illustrations Pack - DrawKit

Colour palette inspiration: @ui.sergio

Posted on Jun 2, 2021
Welcome to my UI portfolio 🙇🏻‍♀️
