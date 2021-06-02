CarbonMail - The email inbox cleaning app

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Dribbblers! 🏀
---
For this shot, I used a colour palette with a cool hue to represent integrity and trust for an app concept that would need to access user's email inbox.
In the design, I applied subtle gradients and desaturation to produce a calm feeling. I've also continued with the 8pt grid system to help establish a clean hierarchy.
Stay safe everyone! Hit the "L" or drop some feedback below ☺️
Assets: Grape Illustrations Pack - DrawKit
Colour palette inspiration: @ui.sergio
—-
