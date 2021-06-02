Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Crater Lake National Park Mono Line Art

Crater Lake National Park Mono Line Art scenery forest flora national monument mountain range national park mountain black and white recreation area retro volcano crater south-central lake line art mono line
Mono line illustration of Crater Lake in within Crater Lake National Park located in south-central Oregon, United States of America done in retro black and white monoline line art style.

