Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
>fish Shop logo design | Modern ecommerce logo design| Fish logo<
Unused concept. The goal was to combine with fish and shopping icon. This is a ecommerce store logo.
If you want to solve your logo or branding design problem, Then you can contact me here...
✉️ mdfirojhosen0007@gmail.com