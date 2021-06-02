Jesse Showalter

Streaming Service Concept

Streaming Service Concept streaming service hulu netflix website ui design ux web design ui streaming app
  1. streaming 10.mp4
  2. Artboard – 3.png
  3. Artboard – 4.png
  4. rounded1.png
  5. Streaming Dashboard2.png

My take on a streaming service UI. I added an experimental 3D transition purely for fun.

Learn how this is done 👉 Video Tutorial

