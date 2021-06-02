The Dosa Cafe, is a small south Indian cafe and restaurant in the New Delhi, located at the heart of the city, where it intends to expand the scrumptious taste of south Indian dosa. The cafe offers high quality food and healthy snacks for a target audience that likes natural taste of south Indian cuisine and a cozy environment where they can relax and enjoy their perfect meal.

The cafe sought us out to develop a visual identity that could become the trademark of South Indian cuisine. We started by designing a contemporary logo which has the banana leaf at the center and bold typography around it. The color is chosen green to represent the nature and its vibrancies.