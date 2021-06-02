Good for Sale
Sporten - Sport font

Sporten - Sport font display sporty sport font icon logo design font logo type fonts branding
SPORTEN - Sporty font

SPORTEN - Sporty font

Sporten is a classic sport font. Made for any professional project especially that related to the sports. Beside that, this font can be used for printing, branding and quotes.

Includes:
– Sporten (OTF/TTF/WOFF)

Features:
– PUA Encoded
– Multilingual Support
– Numerals and Punctuation
– Bonus Esport Logo

Feel free to download free personal use font at : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13176/sporten.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/sporten-classic-sport-font/

Posted on Jun 2, 2021
