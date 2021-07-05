Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Karma for Slack Illustrations

  1. Reactions.png
  2. Branding.png
  3. Dashboard.png
  4. Rewards.png
  5. Values.png

Karma is a one-of-a-kind, all-inclusive collaboration platform that we built to help start-ups build better companies. Never before has it been so easy to interact and work so seamlessly with your distributed team. Karma facilitates all aspects of your company's culture - from recognizing and rewarding great work to having candid 1-on-1s.

https://karmabot.chat

Rebound of
Karma Education
