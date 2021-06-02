Chin Wee

Salesforce Lightning CRM Redesign

Salesforce Lightning CRM Redesign
CRM design should be intuitive and straightforward. The user won't need all the icons/function display in front of their face. A few command functions and the popular feature should be good enough. A good arrangement of visual hierarchy & applying the gestalt principles should make a decent CRM experience for users. I use Salesforce corporate colour as link text and icons colour to make the overall design more unify and promote the branding.

Posted on Jun 2, 2021
