Food Donation App

This is my app design called Pantry Fresh!

This concept was inspired by my desire to give back and reduce waste.

I designed this app so the user can choose pantry items, buy grocery items and donate them to a local charity or food bank. The app features will include a food bank geo-locator, grocery pick up, and personal messaging when the donations are complete!

