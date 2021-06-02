Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Anastasia Chave

Food Donation App

Food Donation App charity app charity food mockup typography design ui figma
Hello! 👋

This is my app design called Pantry Fresh!
🥦🍎 🍌
This concept was inspired by my desire to give back and reduce waste.

I designed this app so the user can choose pantry items, buy grocery items and donate them to a local charity or food bank. The app features will include a food bank geo-locator, grocery pick up, and personal messaging when the donations are complete!

I am available for Full Time / Part Time / Contract Based UI/UX Project.👇
Reach me at 📩 anastasia.chave@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 2, 2021
User Experience Designer + Content Creator + Explorer 🌲

