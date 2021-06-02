Food Donation App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello! 👋
This is my app design called Pantry Fresh!
🥦🍎 🍌
This concept was inspired by my desire to give back and reduce waste.
I designed this app so the user can choose pantry items, buy grocery items and donate them to a local charity or food bank. The app features will include a food bank geo-locator, grocery pick up, and personal messaging when the donations are complete!
I am available for Full Time / Part Time / Contract Based UI/UX Project.👇
Reach me at 📩 anastasia.chave@gmail.com