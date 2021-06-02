luncheon app part 2

Hai my gorgeous friends! I hope all of you doing fine.

I make this mobile app design for my portfolio UX design & research for Michigan University Certification.

This application is called luncheon as inspired by the old days when someone has lunch or coffee break while talking about their business.

Users are allowed to search people based on their niche, hobby, or specific interest topics. Once they find someone who matches they can send, received, or reject an invitation. They can start to make an appointment when the invitation is received. Users can send the message, video, or audio conversation. The users also can give ratings and comments to each other.

I would be very happy for feedback