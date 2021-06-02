Ysabel Medina

Doing Our Best

One thing I learned as I was reading about DBT (Dialectical Behavior Therapy) yesterday is that from moment to moment everyone is doing the best they can.

We’re all doing our best given our situation, the pile of things we have to do, and all the things that’s happening around us.

I see you & your struggles are valid. Go give yourself a hug ❤️

Posted on Jun 2, 2021
