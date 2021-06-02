Calculator Sweet

Clayton Magalhães

Today I was live, this time I did # DailyUI04Calculator.

I'm putting the result that I did here, it was really cool to create this calculator with your account history.

Check it out on youtube:
Live Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7SlsygQJIS8

Posted on Jun 2, 2021
