Karma bot for Microsoft Teams Illustrations

Karma is a free bot for Microsoft Teams, Slack and Telegram. It provides reports and helps to track performance of team members' activity in chats. We've implemented various interesting features, such as performance metrics, achievements and growth, animal karma indicators, points tracking with a leaderboard, notifications and even a customisable avatar! Just add a new bot to your team then search for 'karma' keyword.

https://karmabot.chat/ms

